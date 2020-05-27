Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.28. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 170,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,532. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $814,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,570.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 583,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 and have sold 57,200 shares worth $1,539,866. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 453,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,013 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 670,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 51,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 523,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 271,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after buying an additional 48,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

