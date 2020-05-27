Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CQP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 130,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $49.30.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

