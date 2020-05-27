Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report sales of $2.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $25.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $26.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.99 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $111.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $57.72. 30,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,759. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $71.11.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,170. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

