Brokerages Anticipate Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will post ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($1.39). Myokardia reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($6.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.86) to ($5.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($4.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYOK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,144.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Myokardia by 53.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Myokardia by 95.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 73,723 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Myokardia by 18.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 256,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Myokardia by 11.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000.

MYOK stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 547,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.13. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $126.30.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

