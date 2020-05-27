Brokerages Anticipate SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Post $0.51 EPS

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. SB One Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 150% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $22.42 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.51 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 204 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBBX. Boenning Scattergood cut SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

SBBX stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,847. The company has a market cap of $153.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.94. SB One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte bought 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

