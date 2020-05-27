Brokerages Expect American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. American National BankShares posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American National BankShares.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Edward C. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American National BankShares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in American National BankShares in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American National BankShares by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American National BankShares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National BankShares stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,454. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $258.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National BankShares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.