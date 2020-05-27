Brokerages Expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.65). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,929 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $566,002. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,831,000. Chescapmanager LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,305,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $763.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.87. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

