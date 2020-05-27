Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to announce ($1.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.52). CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 285.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000.

CNMD stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.28. 769,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

