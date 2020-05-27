Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Continental Resources posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 216.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 3,273,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 13,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $5,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

