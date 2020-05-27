Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce sales of $75.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $135.30 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,224.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $261.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $440.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $242.43 million, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $333.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

In related news, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $318,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,766. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 44,506 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 67,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,874. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.84. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.