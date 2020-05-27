Brokerages Expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Five9 posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

FIVN traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. 1,227,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $107.96.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,974.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $802,653.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,612 shares of company stock worth $13,887,108 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Five9 by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

