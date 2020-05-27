Brokerages Expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce sales of $589.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $613.30 million and the lowest is $550.90 million. ViaSat reported sales of $557.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

VSAT traded up $5.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.73. 990,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,332. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $3,332,624.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

