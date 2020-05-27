Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to post $134.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.76 billion and the lowest is $131.10 billion. Walmart reported sales of $130.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $547.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.52 billion to $561.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $552.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $537.68 billion to $561.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,529 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.86. 7,904,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,222. Walmart has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.13.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.