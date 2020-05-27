Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,293,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,761,000 after acquiring an additional 258,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,857,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

