Brokerages Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Target Price at $37.33

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CEVA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 117,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,516. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $763.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

