Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target at $53.83

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,634. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.