Brokerages Set Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) PT at GBX 211.25

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.25 ($2.78).

Several brokerages have commented on EQN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price (down from GBX 265 ($3.49)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equiniti Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

In other news, insider John Stier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

Shares of LON EQN traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.91). 435,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equiniti Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 236.20 ($3.11). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.43.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Research analysts predict that Equiniti Group will post 1723.8070122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of GBX 3.54 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.