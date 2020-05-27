Brokerages Set Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Price Target at $248.15

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.52. 2,749,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $259.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.