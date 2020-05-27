Brokerages Set Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Price Target at $146.70

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.70.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,624. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

