Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Target Price at $18.50

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery bought 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

