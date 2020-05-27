Brokerages Set Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) PT at $16.69

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

PCOM traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Points International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $82.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Points International will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

