Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) PT at $106.63

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of RL stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.72). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,992,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,297,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,686,000 after acquiring an additional 602,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

