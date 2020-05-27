Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) PT at $128.43

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.43.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.