Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $46.73

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.73.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Semtech from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 431,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,698. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.67. Semtech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 3,158 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $133,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $589,329. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Semtech by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 62,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 427.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.