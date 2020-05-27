Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $46.73

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.73.
SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Semtech from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.
SMTC traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 431,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,698. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.67. Semtech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $55.29.
In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 3,158 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $133,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $589,329. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Semtech by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 62,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 427.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
