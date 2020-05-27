Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.09, approximately 2,460,727 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,096,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.