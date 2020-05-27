BT Group (LON:BTA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 115 at Barclays

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BT Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.75).

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.