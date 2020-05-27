BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$25.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

