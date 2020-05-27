BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.02 million and approximately $67,733.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.84 or 0.03837270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,013,992 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

