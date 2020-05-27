Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.56, approximately 1,501,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,532,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

