Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.75. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 13,791 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLBS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dawson James downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caladrius Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

The company has a market cap of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.96% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

