CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Up 7.3%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.54, 397,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 469,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $241.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.40.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

