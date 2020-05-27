California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.86% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $313,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $221,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,341 shares in the company, valued at $19,276,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,383 shares of company stock worth $6,492,212. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,274. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

