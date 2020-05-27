California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,089 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.63% of Kimberly Clark worth $274,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 998,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,478. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

