California Public Employees Retirement System Has $259.46 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,405,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $259,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. 711,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,911,551. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.