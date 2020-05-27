California Public Employees Retirement System Has $301.17 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65,020 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of Baxter International worth $301,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $594,377,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

