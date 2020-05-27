California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 135,991 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,914,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 135,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $275,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 517,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 875.44, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $2,542,792.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,814 shares of company stock worth $62,648,437. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

