Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$2.47. The business had revenue of C$206.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

