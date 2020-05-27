Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Up 6.5%

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $26.78, 793,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 675,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on CATM. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rahul Gupta bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $321,923 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after buying an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,489,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 271,242 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after buying an additional 233,820 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.