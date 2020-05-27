Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Up 6.5%

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $26.78, 793,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 675,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.
A number of research firms recently commented on CATM. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.
In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rahul Gupta bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $321,923 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after buying an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,489,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 271,242 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after buying an additional 233,820 shares in the last quarter.
Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.