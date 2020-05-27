CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 24,011 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $623,805.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,705,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $297,148.50.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,283 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $303,390.10.

On Friday, May 15th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $271,575.72.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $266,173.02.

On Monday, May 11th, Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $359,947.20.

On Friday, May 8th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $598,594.23.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $592,351.37.

On Monday, May 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $278,779.32.

On Friday, May 1st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $270,615.24.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $271,215.54.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. 112,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,997. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 957,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 953,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 395.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,015,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 810,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

