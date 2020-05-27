Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $16.28

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $16.28. Carnival shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 66,650,116 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Get Carnival alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 92.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.