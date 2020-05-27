Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03792951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031161 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,019,555,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,129,531,751 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

