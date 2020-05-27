Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.25, approximately 495,052 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 723,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $113.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

