Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Catchmark Timber Trust reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 228,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,095. The company has a market capitalization of $407.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.25. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,078,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,318 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 453,045 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,840,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

