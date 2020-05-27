Catex Token Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $146,281.87 and approximately $1,849.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.63 or 0.03797061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004250 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.