Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.47

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 22720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,487,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 144,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 953,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after buying an additional 290,340 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.