Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.18, approximately 1,806,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,665,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

CENX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $437.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.13 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

