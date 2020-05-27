Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.18, approximately 1,806,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,665,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
CENX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $437.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
