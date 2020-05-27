ChainX Price Tops $1.29 on Top Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00014048 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 2% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $316,752.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.02037341 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 5,223,800 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

