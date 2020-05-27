Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) were up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.30, approximately 3,224,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,527,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $907.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.07%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.