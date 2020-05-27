Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $2,419,900.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,141,093.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CHE stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $324.31 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.