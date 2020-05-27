Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $2,419,900.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,141,093.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CHE stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $324.31 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.