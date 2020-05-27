CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) traded up 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.40, 9,459,407 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 3,782,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.10.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 319.68% and a negative net margin of 302.99%. Analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHFS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of CHF Solutions by 633.3% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CHF Solutions by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.